Most wanted

The Albany Police Department is seeking the community's help in locating two suspects in recent theft cases.

 File Photo

ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the community’s help in locating two suspects in recent theft cases.

APD sent out BOLO (be on the lookout) notices for Derrick Brown, 52, and Dontay Lamont Davis, 17, noting that each was wanted on criminal charges.

Tags