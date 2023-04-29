Albany police seek man accused of shooting his child's mother

 File Photo

ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the public’s assistance in locating four suspects who are wanted on a number of counts.

Isaiah Scott Ratcliff, 21, is wanted on six counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during certain crimes. Ratcliff's last known address was on the 900 block of Augusta Drive in Douglasville. He was last seen in Albany at the Westwood Apartments.

