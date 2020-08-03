ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department’s Robbery/Homicide team has charged the following individuals in the Brykia Washington homicide and the aggravated assault of Ta’Tavius Hawkins on Saturday:
-- Dreshun Clark, 23 (in jail, charged with murder);
-- Aukievah Thomas, 19 (obstruction of law enforcement officer);
-- Peter Jones, 20 (probation violation/unrelated to the homicide);
-- Xavier McLain, 24 (in jail, charged with murder);
-- Quintavious Hawkins, 21 (in jail for murder).
Police also said in a news release that after turning himself in and providing evidence and information of his whereabouts the night of the incident, investigators anticipate dismissing felony murder warrants against 24-year old Martae Wright, who is currently in jail on warrants unrelated to the homicide.
Investigators say it is crucial for people of interest to come forward to talk to investigators immediately to provide information that will help combat any information giving law enforcement probable cause to make an arrest.
Investigation into the case is ongoing.
