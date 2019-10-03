Albany Police Department investigates Stuart Avenue shooting

ALBANY — The Albany Police Department was investigating Wednesday evening the circumstances of a shooting that took place in northwest Albany earlier in the day.
An arrest was made in connection to the incident.
The shooting took place at 2:14 p.m. at the Liberty gas station at 2509 Stuart Ave. Albany police identified the shooting victim as 21-year-old Emmanuel Harris, who was shot in the lower abdomen and was undergoing surgery Wednesday evening.
Investigators began questioning an individual of interest, while continuing to interview witnesses and following up on leads. Shaquielle Montrell Clay, 26, was arrested Wednesday evening and charged with aggravated assault (party to a crime), possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, obstruction of an officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Investigators learned that, prior to the shooting, a dispute between the victim, Clay and a third person occurred and it was over a drug transaction gone wrong. Police said additional charges are pending.
Police said Harris walked into the hospital after the shooting, and the hospital staff called 911.