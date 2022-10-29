The Albany Police Department announced recently the release of a custom smartphone application. This app will serve as a new way for the police department to connect with Albany residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.
The Albany Police Department app is now available for free download in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Albany GA Police Department.”
The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can access features such as Chief’s Welcome, BOLO, Camera Connect, Community Outreach, Gang Prevention, Public Feedback, Sex Offenders, Join Our Team, and so much more.
The Albany Police Department mobile app was created by ThePoliceApp.com, a division of OCV LLC, which specializes in mobile app development for police departments and public safety organizations across the country.
“Over 80% of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” OCV Vice President Kevin Cummings said. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are.”
