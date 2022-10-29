Most wanted

The Albany Police Department announced recently the release of a custom smartphone application. This app will serve as a new way for the police department to connect with Albany residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

 File Photo

The Albany Police Department app is now available for free download in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Albany GA Police Department.”

