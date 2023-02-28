Albany City Commission holds first budget discussions

ALBANY -- Albany Police Department officials announced in separate news releases sent Tuesday that four suspects had been arrested in cases involving domestic violence, sexual assault, and hit and run.

Michael Alexander Jr., 22, was arrested on motor vehicle theft charges Saturday after driving away from the scene of an automobile accident at the intersection pf South Slappey Boulevard and West Oglethorpe Boulevard. Witnesses described Alexander as the driver who fled the scene in what police said was a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

