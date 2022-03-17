ALBANY -- An Albany Police Department officer was hit repeatedly in the face by objects including his taser while attempting to place handcuffs on a shoplifting suspect, Albany police said in a news release.
Police said Officer Alexis Cardona, 21, was attempting to put handcuffs on shoplifting suspect Michael David Hudson, 34, at the Rainbow Clothing Store at 311 S. Slappey Blvd. around 5:38 p.m. Tuesday.
The APD news release said that while on the call, Officer Cardona began escorting the suspect to the front of the store. He asked Hudson to sit down, but Hudson became furious over a receipt. Cardona sustained multiple injuries to his face and was tased in his left hand in an attempt to get Hudson into handcuffs. At some point, Hudson snatched the taser from Cardona's vest and used it as a weapon to strike Cardona.
While attempting to get his taser, Hudson started punching Cardona in the face. By this time, the two were on the floor, and Hudson still had the officer's taser, and they continued to struggle until backup arrived.
Hudson was subdued and transported to the Dougherty County Jail after being seen by EMS. He was charged with aggravated assault, robbery by sudden snatching, theft by shoplifting, obstruction of an officer, and interference with government property. Hudson damaged a patrol car.
The incident was cleared by arrest. Cardona sustained a laceration on his head, but police said he is OK and will return to work later this week. The Albany Police Department is aware of a video of the incident that is circulating on social media and thanked the public for the cooperation that was received. APD asked that anyone who has any other video or information to contact the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 to speak with an investigator.
APD also reported that on Monday, an Albany man robbed an acquaintance by forcing her at gunpoint to transfer money from online accounts to his account.
In a news release, Albany police said Dorion Revills robbed DeAsia Osby at gunpoint by forcing her to transfer $400 from her Chime and Apple Pay accounts to his Chime and Apple Pay accounts. Osby was, police said, visiting Revills at his home, but when Osby tried to leave, Revills stopped her and told her she wasn’t going anywhere. Revills then physically attacked Osby.
A search was conducted at Revill’s home, and evidence was recovered to substantiate Osby’s account of what occurred. Revills was taken into custody and charged with several crimes. He was transported to the Dougherty County Jail.
