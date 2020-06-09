ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is one of seven police agencies in the state taking part in an initiative to build trust between law enforcement agencies and marginalized communities.
According to the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, Albany, Covington, LaGrange, Perry, Decatur, DeKalb County and Thomasville police officials will work with minority, business and faith community representatives as well as elected officials to complete a four-phase program to identify and resolve issues adversely affecting marginalized communities.
The trust-building initiative is the largest coordinated effort ever attempted in one state to identify and address the underlying causes of disparate treatment and lack of trust between police agencies and their communities, according to the GACP.
The GACP said the initiative is in the fundraising phase. Once funds are secured, the John Jay Institute will develop a program that the agencies can deploy to meet the unique needs of their communities.
