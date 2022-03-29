ALBANY -- Albany police are seeking the public's help in response to a Monday shooting that left one man injured.
An Albany Police Department news release said APD responded to reports of a shooting on the 300 block of Station Crossing Drive. There, they found Shaquielle Clay, who said he had been exiting the rear door of his apartment when he was shot by an unknown male assailant, who ran from the scene.
The incident remains under investigation. APD asks that anyone with information contact its Criminal Investigation Bureau at (229) 431-2100 or (229) 431-3288.
Albany officers also reported a pair of weekend vehicle accidents that occurred on the 4400 Block of Gillionville Road, one when a pedestrian was struck while trying to render aid to a passenger in a vehicle involved in the first accident.
APD said in its report that a 2006 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound in the right lane and struck a second car, a 2014 Nissan Frontier, from the rear. The driver of the Nissan was trailing a third vehicle, a 2020 Peterbilt Garbage Truck. The Nissan, when hit, was propelled into the rear of the truck. All drivers of the incident suffered injuries and were transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Approximately two minutes after the collision, a pedestrian, Tonya Ashley, exited her vehicle to render aid to the passenger in the Nissan. Ashley entered the roadway and stopped at the vehicle, when a 2007 GMC Yukon struck her. The Yukon continued forward and struck the rear end of the Frontier that was involved in the first collision. Ashley was transported to Phoebe, and the driver of the Yukon remained on the scene with superficial injuries to the hand.
