ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department was investigating the homicide of a 48-year-old man Saturday morning after responding to what they expected to be a domestic dispute call.
When police arrived at 529 Dorsett Ave. between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Saturday, they discovered Quartavaious Nicholas Beasley with a fatal stab wound to his chest. Police were reportedly interviewing a person who was on the scene, although a report sent by APD indicated there were no immediate suspects.
This story is developing.
