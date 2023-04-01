...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...
Flint River at Albany affecting Dougherty County.
For the Flint River...including Albany, Newton (SR 37), Bainbridge
(US 27)...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued late tonight at 315 AM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Flint River at Albany.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Minor flooding begins.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 19.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.1 feet on 02/26/1979.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the public's help in locating three suspects with outstanding arrest warrants or who are being sought for questioning in criminal cases.
Travonta Morgan, 37, who is wanted for questioning in a child abuse case, also has two active warrants for failure to appear and probation violation.
The last known address for Morgan, who is described by police as being 6-foot-1 and weighing 172 pounds, is the 1300 block of West Whitney Avenue in Albany
Kirk Slade Jr., 40, is wanted on two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree. Slade's last known address is on the 1000 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive in Albany
Tray’Veon Day’Shawn Westbrook, 19, is wanted on felony entering auto warrants.
Listed by police as 5-foot-10 and weighing 153 pounds, Westbrook's last known address is in central Albany. Police say Westbrook is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who has information as to the whereabouts of any of these three suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.