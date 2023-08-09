ALBANY — With the arrival of the 2023-24 school year, shoebox packers are making use of back-to-school prices to purchase gifts and essential items for children in need around the world. Residents in Albany​​ are collecting school supplies, along with personal care items and fun toys, to pack in shoeboxes.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, will deliver these gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 100 countries.

