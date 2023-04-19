Albany residents want to slow down speeders through neighborhoods

Albany Chief Financial Officer Derrick Brown told city commissioners on Tuesday that a reallocation of transportation sales tax funds would allow the city to fund a number of traffic-calming device projects.
ALBANY – Due to popular demand, the city of Albany is considering doubling the amount of money available for devices meant to slow speeding drivers, as requests from residents have been increasing throughout the city.
The proposal under consideration by the Albany City Commission would reallocate $500,000 in transportation special-purpose local-option sales tax (T-SPLOST) funds from intersection improvements to speed-reduction devices.
“That would allow (the city) to fund these requests, bringing the total of $1 million to fund traffic-calming devices as you see fit,” city Chief Financial Officer Derrick Brown told commissioners during a Tuesday work session.
That amount is estimated to be sufficient to cover 12 projects on streets where residents have made petition requests and traffic studies have shown the devices are needed. It also could cover another eight neighborhoods where requests have been made.
The commission is scheduled to vote on the reallocation proposal during the April 25 regular meeting.
One audience member who was interested in the issue was Robert Johnson, who said that speeding drivers need to be slowed down in his neighborhood in the 3500 block of Royal Scot Road.
“We are continuously faced with speeding traffic, a very serious issue in that area,” he said. “These cars are driving very fast, sometimes in excess of 50 miles per hour.”
Because other nearby streets have the devices, Johnson said, speeding drivers have altered their routes to take Royal Scot Road instead. Recently, one resident in the area was nearly struck head-on by a speeding driver, and other residents consider it unsafe to walk on the street.
“So everybody who wants to speed is taking Royal Scot Road, and they drive very fast,” Johnson said. “What do we do, wait until someone gets injured, someone gets killed?”
Requests for speed bumps and speed tables have outstripped available funding in recent years.
If commissioners approve the funding measure, they will have to decide on approval of projects or decide to allocate a certain amount to each of the six wards at a later date.
The proposal does not identify specific streets as priorities, City Manager Steven Carter said.
“We don’t allocate money to any particular project, so this board can make decisions on where you want to put traffic (devices),” he said. “That’s up to the board. We want you to set aside $1 million for traffic calming devices today. That’s all we’re doing.”
