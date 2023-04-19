Albany residents want to slow down speeders through neighborhoods

Albany Chief Financial Officer Derrick Brown told city commissioners on Tuesday that a reallocation of transportation sales tax funds would allow the city to fund a number of traffic-calming device projects.

 File Photo

ALBANY – Due to popular demand, the city of Albany is considering doubling the amount of money available for devices meant to slow speeding drivers, as requests from residents have been increasing throughout the city.

The proposal under consideration by the Albany City Commission would reallocate $500,000 in transportation special-purpose local-option sales tax (T-SPLOST) funds from intersection improvements to speed-reduction devices.

