ALBANY -- A group of restaurant owners representing all sectors of the city met with city and health officials Thursday to discuss the state of the community.
After hearing from these officials, the group determined unanimously to give the community more time to flatten the coronavirus curve and time to prepare their restaurants for dine-in customers. The restaurant owners said they will use the additional time to come together with cohesive guidelines to keep staff and patrons safe. As community leaders and business owners in Albany, the group said it must collectively and individually do what is best for the circumstances of the community.
In a collective statement, the group said, "We want to be a solution to the long-term health and quality of life for Albany. We ask for your continued support through our curbside pickup, delivery options, and drive-thru. You are all important to us; we will work hard again to emerge from this stronger than before. We will see y'all soon."
Restaurateurs who attended the meeting and the restaurants they represent included:
-- Pastor Solomon Loud, New Beginnings Corner Grocery and Soul Food;
-- Jose and Ramiro Alvarez, San Joe’s;
-- Shawn Walters, Loco’s Bar and Grill;
-- Sherrer Hester, Newk’s;
-- Glenn Singfield Sr., The Flint and Albany Fish Company;
-- Lisa Lewis, Mellow Mushroom;
-- Austin Newman, Austin’s Fire Grill;
-- B.J. Fletcher, BJ’s Country Cooking;
-- Bo Henry, Stewbos;
-- Gilbert Udoto, Sandtrap 5.0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.