ALBANY -- Several Albany restaurant owners who have met collectively for the last two weeks at the Albany Convention & Visitors Bureau discussed issues Thursday that impact all of them as they prepare to re-open their establishments to dine-in customers, likely in the next few days.

With CVB Executive Director Rashelle Beasley moderating the gathering, which doubled in size from a week ago to around 30 participants, the restaurateurs got a coronavirus update from Phoebe Health System CEO/President Scott Steiner, held a question/answer session with Clay Poole of the Department of Environmental Health and heard from a pair of local vendors about products that could provide added safety measures once the restaurants re-open.

Judd Savelle, owner of Bishop Clean Care in Lee County, offered a brief explanation on the differences between sanitizing and disinfecting and offered to sell a potent disinfectant to restaurants at his cost "to help you and your staff who are trying to do the right thing."

"When you spray on a (cleaning product) and wipe it off, you're sanitizing ... essentially transferring any virus from one location to another," the businessman said. "You can't kill a virus by sanitizing; disinfecting is what kills a virus."

Savelle said his company has created a video, available on the Bishop website, that shows the proper way to disinfect establishments such as restaurants.

Tracy Goode and Blake Cook of The LeVee offered to set up a training program for restaurant owners that will allow them to tout their staff as having completed certified COVID-19 training. Shawn Walters, owner of Loco's, said his staff had undergone the training and that "I feel a lot better that they're ready to react safely with the public."

Beasley said she'd talked with Cook and Goode about the training program and mentioned it to City Manager Sharon Subadan to see if there was any interest in the city subsidizing the cost of the training.

"What Ms. Subadan wants to know is that, if the city does subsidize such a training program, would you guys be interested in using it?" Beasley said.

B.J. Fletcher, a restaurant owner and Albany city commissioner, offered doubts about any kind of city subsidy.

"You're talking about using taxpayer money," she said. "And you can't really subsidize one group and not another. I'm afraid that's what you'll run into."

Fletcher and fellow restaurateurs Bo Henry and Brandon Miller expressed concern that persons claiming to represent local law enforcement had come into their establishments to "inspect" them Monday morning. Miller said the visitor threatened to close his establishment if he did not have a thermometer at hand. Miller said he called Sheriff Kevin Sproul's office and other local law enforcement agencies, all of whom said they had not conducted any inspections.

Fletcher, too, said she'd contacted Albany Police and Code officials and they assured her no compliance checks had been ordered.

Albany Mayor Bo Dorough, pointing to Steiner's report early in the meeting, encouraged citizens to go to the National Guard testing center behind the Albany Civic Center on Monroe Street to determine whether they are actually COVID-positive.

"Dr. Steve Kitchen with Phoebe told us that, at first, the general feeling was that the fear of asymptomatic people infecting anyone else was very low," Dorough said. "It turned out to be just the opposite. So I would hope that our citizens would take advantage of this opportunity.

"And just because you have a negative test doesn't mean you can't get the virus later. One of the good things is that you can go back in seven days and get re-tested if you think there's a chance you might have been infected. If we don't take advantage of this testing site, the Guard is going to pack up and leave here."

Poole told the restaurant owners Environmental Health staff would not be making frequent compliance checks.

"The state order said (local governments) can't be more or less restrictive, and you know how difficult it would be to try and keep track of all your customers," Poole said. "So, no, we don't have the staff to come in and inspect all of the city's restaurants all day every day."

Beasley gave attendees of the meeting a handout that lists current state guidelines for restaurants planning to re-open their dine-in establishments. The guidelines include:

-- No more than 10 patrons per 500 square feet;

-- Screen and evaluate employees who show signs of virus symptoms;

-- Discontinue use of salad bars and buffets;

-- Sanitize table and commonly used items between diners;

-- Remove items from self-service stations;

-- Don't allow patrons to congregate;

-- All restaurant playgrounds must be closed;

-- Limit party size to no more than six per table.

Restaurant owner Glenn Singfield said that while he appreciates opportunities to see products that might be useful for businesses, the focus of the group should remain on building public confidence.

"We're under a microscope," Singfield said. "We've got to open up, but we've got to instill confidence in the public as we move forward. That's what I'm here for."