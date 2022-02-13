rotary club.jpg

Special Logo

 Special Logo

ALBANY -- The Albany Rotary Club announced recently the schedule of speakers for its lunch meetings through mid-April. Speakers will be:

Feb. 17 -- Rachelle Minix: Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau, Albany Marathon

Feb. 24 -- Joe Austin: Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

March 3 -- Paige Pushkin: Georgia Foundation for Public Education

March 10 -- Bob Lynch: The Anchorage

March 17 -- Debbie Richardson

March 24 -- Andrew Wulf: Albany Museum of Art

March 31 -- Sam McCord

April 7 -- Terri Denison: Small Business Administration

April 14 -- Randy Henry and Ashley Kunkle: Theatre Albany

April 21 -- Laws of Life Essay Winners

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos