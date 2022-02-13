featured Albany Rotary Club announces speakers From staff reports Carlton Fletcher Author email Feb 13, 2022 Feb 13, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Special Logo Special Logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ALBANY -- The Albany Rotary Club announced recently the schedule of speakers for its lunch meetings through mid-April. Speakers will be:Feb. 17 -- Rachelle Minix: Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau, Albany MarathonFeb. 24 -- Joe Austin: Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital March 3 -- Paige Pushkin: Georgia Foundation for Public EducationMarch 10 -- Bob Lynch: The AnchorageMarch 17 -- Debbie Richardson March 24 -- Andrew Wulf: Albany Museum of ArtMarch 31 -- Sam McCordApril 7 -- Terri Denison: Small Business AdministrationApril 14 -- Randy Henry and Ashley Kunkle: Theatre AlbanyApril 21 -- Laws of Life Essay Winners 