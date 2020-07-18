ALBANY -- The Albany Rotary Club has announced the speakers at its weekly meeting for the next four weeks.
According to club Public Relations Chairman Tim McLean, speakers at the next four meetings include:
-- July 23: Coach Dean Fabrizio – Lee County High School;
-- Aug. 6: Schools Superintendent Ken Dyer – Dougherty County Schools;
-- Aug. 13: Dan Gillan – President/CEO of Albany Area YMCA;
-- Aug. 20: Scott Steiner – CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System.
The club meets each Thursday at noon at Doublegate Country Club.
