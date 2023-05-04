ALBANY -- The Albany Rotary Club established a scholarship program in recognition of four Rotarians: Billie Black, David Blitch, Leland Burkard and Anthony Parker. Each year the high schools in Dougherty and Lee Counties are contacted and given applications for candidates to apply.
The following students will receive the $2,000 scholarships:
-- Nicolas Fabrizio from Lee County High School, who says he plans to study computer science at Georgia Tech. He is an honor student, an AP Scholar, a Georgia Merit Scholar and has been involved in varsity basketball and varsity soccer. He also has done community service work with Aspire Behavioral Health, Pop Warner Youth Football, and SincereLEE.
-- Jayden Keaton from Dougherty Comprehensive High School said he plans to study computer science as well. He is in the top 1% of his class and has participated in Beta Club, Academic Decathlon, Student Council, marching band, and other activities. He has volunteered in Friend in Me Inc., 4C Academy Jr. Board, Mount Zion Baptist Church. He also has received an associate's degree from ASU in computer science to complement his high school education.
-- Brooks Margeson from Deerfield-Windsor School said he plans to attend the University of Georgia and study biology on a pre-medicine track. He has received numerous honors throughout his high school career, including Headmaster’s All-A honor roll, silver and bronze medals for national Spanish exams and the University of Georgia Certificate of Merit. He’s been involved in school leadership, Beta Club, Key Club, sports – football, tennis, track – and community through St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, Young Life, and has studied abroad with AP Spanish class in Spain.
-- Thomas Ray from Deerfield Windsor School said he plans to attend the University of Georgia and pursue a career in law. He is an A student and a member of the Beta Club, President’s Education Award, and participates in several clubs, including the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Council, and Spanish Club. He is an Eagle Scout and has volunteered as a page in the Georgia General Assembly, Camp Counselor, and various Eagle Scout projects.
