scholarships.jpg

Albany Rotary Club scholarship winners are Thomas Ray, Nicholas Fabrizio, Jayden Keaton and Brooks Margeson.

 Special Photo

ALBANY -- The Albany Rotary Club established a scholarship program in recognition of four Rotarians: Billie Black, David Blitch, Leland Burkard and Anthony Parker. Each year the high schools in Dougherty and Lee Counties are contacted and given applications for candidates to apply.

The following students will receive the $2,000 scholarships:

