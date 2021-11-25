The Albany Rotary Club hosted its annual hunt for individuals with disabilities recently, a hunt the Rotary Club designated as the “Ronnie Howell Rotary Hunt” in 2019. Howell was instrumental in making the hunt a success each year. Six hunters took part in the hunt, made possible by landowner Flo Rob Inc. through its president, John Leach.
Albany Rotary Club hosts annual Ronnie Howell Hunt
