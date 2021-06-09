ALBANY -- The South Georgia Council and the National Council of the Boy Scouts of America recently presented the National Heroism Award to Scout John Burns Holton of Albany.
On June 14th, 2020, while canoeing on the Kinchafoonee Creek in Lee County, Holton and other Scouts were swimming and diving into the water. After one such dive, a fellow Scout surfaced in distress and quickly sank. Holton swam to the spot but could not locate the sunken Scout either above or below the water.
After resurfacing, Holton saw bubbles and dived on that spot, located the Scout who was having a seizure, and pulled him to the surface. By this time, other Scouts had arrived in canoes and kayaks, and the disabled Scout was stabilized and taken to shore to await help.
For his demonstration of heroism and skill in the saving of the life of another person, Holton received the National Heroism Award. He is a member of Troop 1 of Albany, which is sponsored by First Baptist Church of Albany. Holton is the son of Angie and Robert Holton of Albany.
The South Georgia Council serves thousands of girls and boys in Scouting in 28 south Georgia counties. For more information on scouting in south Georgia, go to https://www.sgcbsa.org/.
Captions:
John Burns Holton
Photo labeled FAMILY (left to right): John’s brother, Robert Holton, Angie Holton, John Holton, and Mark Manchester, Scout Executive of South Georgia Council.
Photo labeled PINNING (left to right): Angie Holton pins the National Heroism medal on John Holton, her son.
