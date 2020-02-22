ALBANY — Susan Lee, the head of the Virginia Flaggers group, will be the keynote speaker at the Albany chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans’ annual Lee-Jackson Banquet Feb. 29.
The banquet will be held at the Post 30 American Legion Hall at 2916 Gillionville Road starting at 6 p.m. Advance reservations are required. Tickets are $20 per person, although anyone under age 18 is admitted at no charge.
The Virginia Flaggers were organized on Sept. 5, 2011 by a group of “dedicated Southerners” who organized to “defend the honor of the Confederate veteran, protest heritage violations, and forward the colors (of the Confederate flag) in Richmond, and Virginia and beyond.” The organization has grown to include hundreds of members from all over the country who have joined the group in defending the honor of Confederate veteran.
Every year in January, all across the South, in some Western and Northern states, and in Europe and other countries, the birthdays, lives and accomplishments of Confederate generals Robert Edward Lee and Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson are celebrated.
Robert E. Lee was born Jan. 19, 1807, and Jackson on Jan. 21, 1824. Both became legendary Confederate generals and are recognized as two of the greatest military leaders in the country’s history. Many military historians regard the Lee and Jackson tandem as perhaps the greatest battlefield duo in the history of warfare. Some historians surmise if Jackson had survived the battle of Chancellorsville, the South might have prevailed at Gettysburg and won its war for independence.
Groups like the Sons of Confederate Veterans hold the annual Lee-Jackson banquet, they say, to keep “politically correct culture (from) sullying the memory of Lee and Jackson.” Americans, the group said, should hold them in a place of highest honor and respect.
On Aug. 9, 1960, U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower stated his often expressed admiration for Lee. “To the degree that present-day American youth will strive to emulate his rare qualities, we in our own time of danger in a divided world will be strengthened and our love of freedom sustained,” Eisenhower said.
The Band Southern Sounds will play period Confederate and Southern Gospel music at the banquet.
Interested persons should mail reservation payment to Adjutant Treasurer Charley Ivy, 2226 Wallington St., Albany Ga. 31721. Checks should be made payable to SCV Camp 141. Members of the SCV, the United Daughters of the Confederacy and interested members of the general public are invited to attend.
For additional information, contact Camp 141 Commander James King at (229) 854-1944 or jkingantiquearms@bellsouth.net.
