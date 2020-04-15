Albany sees 'positive trends' in coronavirus battle as hospital admissions decline

ALBANY -- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer said Wednesday he sees light at the end of the tunnel for health professionals battling COVID-19, but for the sickest patients the reality is grim.
Nearly 80 percent of patients who have gone on ventilators over five weeks of the crisis have died, Dr. Steven Kitchen said during a Wednesday news conference held to give updates on the progress of the disease in the community.
“I want to re-emphasize, the mortality rate is excessively high -- 77 percent of patients who go on ventilators,” he said.
As of Wednesday, 83 Dougherty County residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus have died, with one confirmed death in the last 24 hours, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said.
Nearly 21 percent of the 159 patients who were admitted to an intensive care unit through April 9 died, and overall 3.5 percent of people who have tested positive have died.
As of Wednesday, 1,893 people who provided samples at Phoebe facilities have tested positive, a rate of about 35 percent, and 3,343 have tested negative.
But on Wednesday there were beds available in intensive care units for the first time in weeks, Kitchen said. To keep driving that positive trend, people need to continue following the social distancing guidelines that have been put in place, he said.
Gov. Brian Kemp’s statewide shelter-in-place order is in place through the end of April.
“The (positive) trends are directly related to those measures,” Kitchen said. “We are beginning to see that. The number of new patients admitted to the hospital, fortunately that number is starting to go down. Over the last week, the curve is beginning to flatten out.”
During the crisis, a total of 55 patients have died at Phoebe in Albany and 12 have died at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus.
The 83 deaths of Dougherty County residents include those who died at the hospital, at their residence or in other counties.
Because of the decline in new patients, the hospital has not had to transfer patients to other hospitals in the state in recent days.
Phoebe will open additional space next week to treat COVID-19 patients at the Phoebe North facility on Palmyra Road. The first of four planned expansions there will add 12 intensive care unit beds and 15 general medical beds.
Law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people, including at funerals, Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul said. Officers with that agency, the Albany Police Department and the Dougherty County Police Department are conducting some 300 compliance checks at businesses each day.
Of the 83 deaths, 31 have been of residents who live in the 31701 zip code that covers part of south Albany, Fowler said. Overall, 63, or 73 percent, of those who have died are black.
The officials stressed the need to continue the social distancing measures thought to be behind the decline in new cases and hospital admissions.
“Right now, as I speak, 62 people are on ventilators at Phoebe Putney Hospital,” Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said. “Sixty-two people who have literally reached the stage where a machine is breathing for them. Some will live, some will die.
“The decision to social-distance or not (is) up to people and will decide whether we have 63 people in that situation or not.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.