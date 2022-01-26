ALBANY -- Albany State University celebrated the life and legacy of Nobel Peace Prize recipient the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. by hosting a weeklong series of activities last week. The theme for the events was "Fulfilling the Dream: The Pursuit of Justice Continues."
“Albany State University’s mission is predicated on transformation," Wendy Wilson, ASU's vice president for university relations and director of the center for diversity, inclusion, and social equity, said. "It is only appropriate and justly fitting that we honor and celebrate the figure whose 39-year presence transformed our views and positions toward the pursuit for universal equality.”
The campus started each morning with a fun fact about King to learn who he was and the impact he made on the world.
The students began the week with a Wall of Dreams Tour that showcased and displayed their artwork in residence halls. The campus community also participated in an MLK Jr. Day of Service at the United Way of SWGA Boys and Girls Club.
“Community action through service dismantles social barriers and builds stronger communities by uniting people from different backgrounds," ASU Vice President for Student Affairs Terry Lindsay said. "When we address social problems through community action, we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and teachings. The Division of Student Affairs will continue its effort in providing monthly community engagement opportunities that instill virtues of acceptance, integrity, leadership, collaboration, and social awareness."
From this unique service event, ASU volunteers expressed that they understand the importance of collaborating with others to address gaps in community resources and to create solutions for the future.
On Tuesday, the University hosted a Justice Brunch with keynote speaker Derreck Kayongo, former CEO for the Center for Civil and Human Rights, social entrepreneur, and Global Soap Project founder.
Kayongo spoke about his childhood in Africa, moving to America, and how we can use self-determination to solve problems with justice and equality.
Wednesday, the New Georgia Project visited campus to register the campus community to vote. Organizers also held a Wellness in Action day, featuring events focused on mental and physical health.
“It is important for us to prioritize our physical and mental health to ensure our safety and well-being," Student Government Association Senator Chasitee Hatcher, a senior biology major, said. "We must take overall health seriously, and raise it to a high regard as we would do other inanimate objects."
The wellness events included a healthy food demonstration, virtual walk-a-thon, and a stress management and mindfulness session.
