ALBANY -- The Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA) has re-affirmed accreditation of Albany State University’s Darton College of Health Professions dental hygiene program.

CODA is a specialized accrediting body recognized by the Council on Post-Secondary Accreditation and the United States Department of Education. The next site visit is scheduled for 2025.

The Golden Ram Guarantee ensures students have access to the materials they need to be successful in the classroom and professionally after graduation. This past spring, the university's dental hygiene program expanded the dental materials lab and added three stations with new equipment.

“The total of five stations provides better access for student learning," Tammy Deese, director of the dental hygiene program, said. "With the expansion of the stations, our program can now accommodate additional students at one time while facilitating their learning experience."

The program also has revised the methods used for clinical evaluations to provide an objective system for both the student and faculty member.

“The faculty and staff of dental hygiene are grateful for this report and look forward to maintaining the high professional and ethical standards that have been a part of this program for 50 years,” Deese said.

The associate's degree in dental hygiene is a five-semester program. ASU is the only HBCU in Georgia with an on-site dental clinic. The clinic is open to ASU students and the community.

“We take pride in our program and want to continue to graduate students who contribute to the improvement of the oral health status of the society,” Deese added.

After completing the program, students are eligible to take the national written exam and a state or regional clinical examination.

“The program is led under the guidance of experienced and qualified faculty," ASU alumna Myesha Goldson (Class of '18) said. "Instructors are uplifting and encouraging while mentoring each student individually. The department provides a learning environment where students thrive to become proficient professionals and life-long learners."

Dental hygienists are licensed oral health professionals who focus on preventing and treating oral diseases -- both to protect teeth and gums, and also to protect patients' total health.

Learn more about Albany State's dental hygiene program at the university's website.