Walter Kimbrough will be the featured speaker during Albany State University’s Dec. 10 fall commencement ceremony at the Albany Civic Center.

 Special Photo: ASU

ALBANY — Albany State University will honor more than 760 graduates at the university’s fall commencement ceremony at 10 a.m., Dec. 10, at the Albany Civic Center, ASU officials announced.

Doors at the civic center will open at 9 a.m. The processional will begin at 10 a.m.

