ALBANY — Albany State University will honor more than 760 graduates at the university’s fall commencement ceremony at 10 a.m., Dec. 10, at the Albany Civic Center, ASU officials announced.
Doors at the civic center will open at 9 a.m. The processional will begin at 10 a.m.
The keynote speaker is Walter Kimbrough, interim executive director of the Morehouse College Black Men’s Research Institute. Kimbrough previously served as president of both Philander Smith College and Dillard University and has held numerous roles in student affairs, including at Albany State University.
The official Albany State University Commencement website features ceremony protocol information, academic attire requirements, accessibility-related information, general ceremony information, and more.
The fall 2022 Nursing Pinning Ceremony will be held Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. at the Student Center, Building C, Room 266 on the ASU West Campus. The fall 2022 Health Sciences Pinning Ceremony also will be held Dec. 8, at 2 p.m., at the Student Center, Building C, Room 266 on the West Campus.
The fall 2022 Professional Embracing Novice PENning Ceremony is designed to prepare future educators for the transition from college to the classroom. The ceremony will be held Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at the Billy C. Black Auditorium on the university’s East Campus.
The fall commencement ceremony will include a U.S. Army ROTC commissioning ceremony, following the conferring of degrees.
