WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An Albany native and Albany State University graduate is making a difference in the lives of college students at one of the nation’s largest historically black colleges and universities by bridging an existing gap in which minority students are underrepresented in statistical sciences.
Felicia R. Simpson sent the following message to AlbanyHerald.com:
I am originally from Albany, GA. I am a graduate of Albany State University. I am currently statistics professor in the mathematics department at Winston-Salem State University. Three of my students/(protegees) graduated today with (bachelor’s degrees) in Mathematics with a concentration in statistics. I met these three young ladies four years ago as freshmen students in my introduction statistics course. They all changed their major to mathematics after that course.
They have worked so hard these last four years and overcame many obstacles. All three have accepted admission offers to MS and PhD graduate programs in biostatistics and statistics at the University of Florida, Duke University and Carnegie Mellon University on scholarship. I am extremely proud of them. Being a professor at an HBCU gives me the opportunity to help increase the exposure of statistics and biostatistics among students in underrepresented populations. This is truly the reason why I love my career.
Best,
Dr. Felicia R Simpson
