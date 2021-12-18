ALBANY -- More than 800 Albany State University students embarked on the next phase of their lives after graduating from the university in a ceremony that was held at the Albany Civic Center.
Students from the College of Arts and Sciences; The Darton College of Health Professions; the College of Business, Education, and Professional Studies; and the Graduate School took part in the ceremony.
The commencement speaker, Bakari Sellers, urged students to continue to work hard in the face of adversity.
“When you are resilient, determined, and phenomenal, anything is possible," Sellers told the graduates. "You can change the world, and you will.”
Vicki Marie Hall Johnson did just that on her road to graduation. Johnson, a returning student, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership 34 years after she first enrolled.
“I will forever treasure the amazing memories and lifetime friendships forged at ASU," Johnson said. "The friendships I made at ASC, in 1987, have now lasted 34 years. Our friendship bonds then are now who we call family.”
As graduates begin their next chapter, many have already accepted job offers in their respective fields. Bryce Winston, a computer science graduate, accepted a job for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Yo’era Jones, a marketing graduate, will be working as a sales director for Pepsi’s Frito-Lay team.
Some graduates, such as Keni Anthony, say they plan to stay in Albany and give back to the community. Anthony accepted a position with the Dougherty County Division of Family and Children Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.