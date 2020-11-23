ALBANY -- Albany State University students who plan to pursue a career in medicine or health care can now take advantage of the “Undergraduate Health Science Academy” — a first of its kind at the university. The ASU initiative launched this fall with a beginning cohort of 20 students in the pre-medical and pre-health career pathway program.
“We noticed a trend of students enrolling in medical school or post-graduate programs after graduation from ASU," university President Marion Fedrick said. "The Undergraduate Health Science Academy is an opportunity to increase our students’ candidacy to be accepted into those top-tier medical programs. This initiative shows that ASU continues to prioritize student success.
"The academy is designed to prepare these students for medical school, while providing additional support during undergraduate matriculation. UHSA students receive success coaching, mentee opportunities and professional development that will strengthen their academic foundation and candidacy for post-graduate programs."
Albany State students are excited about the opportunity that the academy provides.
“From the academy, I expect to gain guidance, support, and the tools to begin developing my road map to following my dream of becoming a doctor,” Kaytlyn Simmons, a junior biology major said.
Professional development opportunities will include individualized success planning and advisement, MCAT and test-taking preparation, shadowing and volunteer opportunities.
John Williams, associate professor of biology and director of STEM Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives, said he expects the program to continue to grow after its first year.
“This is a major step in the process of building a strong reputation for pre-health and pre-medical training," Williams said. "Our scholars deserve to be fully supported in their efforts, and the UHSA is one of many investments that we can make to provide that support.”
UHSA is a partnership with the Morehouse School of Medicine. The program is building relationships to partner with additional medical schools and programs to provide students with opportunities across the state of Georgia.
