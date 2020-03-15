fedrick.png

Albany State University has postponed all planned activities for the time frame of March 13-April 3.

 Special Photo: ASU/File Photo

ALBANY – Over the last several weeks, Albany State University, the University System of Georgia and the Department of Public Health have been monitoring and evaluating the activities associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19).

While the university has worked hard to prepare for the spring events, the health and safety of our campus, alumni, community and prospective students takes priority. For this reason, Albany State has postponed all planned activities for the time frame of March 13-April 3.

Postponed events include Founder’s Day Week events, open house, the football team's spring game, Honors Day and the royal court competition.

