ALBANY – The Albany State University Educational Talent Search Program has received a grant award of more than $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Education. The university will receive the grant in payments of $277,375 over the course of five years.
ASU will use the funds to provide educational services for both middle and high school students, and students up to age 27 seeking to complete their high school education in Dougherty County.
“Our goal is to provide students with access to opportunities while equipping them with the tools they need to achieve overall success as they pursue their dreams,” ASU President Marion Fedrick said in a news release. “Too often, students are discouraged from continuing their educational pursuits because of financial barriers, including the lack of available resources. A partnership with the U.S. Department of Education through the Talent Search Program will provide the necessary support to students and enable them to see the possibilities while preparing them to succeed in college."
The ASU Educational Talent Search is a federally funded TRIO College Access and Success Program sponsored by the Department of Education. The program prepares and motivates low-income, first-generation students for success in postsecondary education.
“This grant will support our efforts to strengthen the pipeline to higher education for local students,” Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Success Kenyatta Johnson said. “ASU continues to provide access to higher education while setting students up for academic excellence and student success.”
The program focuses on helping students reach their college and career goals. Academic success coaches will work one-on-one with students, providing individualized mentorship. Students also will participate in one-of-a-kind experiential field trips to colleges, university campuses and cultural centers.
Services include career exploration, tutorial services, information on financial assistance, college admissions and financial aid application assistance, college entrance exams preparation, mentoring, workshops and more.
“Many underrepresented students need additional support to navigate college acceptance and enrollment after high school graduation," ASU Director of Educational Talent Search Callie Evans said. "Albany State University will offer those students and families information, skills, and resources necessary through academic, career and financial counseling."
The community is invited to attend the Educational Talent Search Kick-Off and Back-to-School-Bash on Saturday from noon-2 p.m. The event will be held in the C.W. Grant Student Union Lobby and Amphitheater located on the East Campus at 504 College Drive. The event will serve as a celebration and informational session to register students for the free program.
