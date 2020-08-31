ALBANY -- A female Albany State University student was shot at the Sandhills, a private apartment complex adjacent to the ASU campus, the university announced in a news release.
According to the news release, Saturday at approximately 2:48 a.m., the ASU Police Department on normal patrol of the ASU East Campus responded to a disturbance at the Scene at the Sandhills.
A large crowd had amassed in the parking lot. Shots were fired by a male suspect, one of which struck a female student. The student sought medical attention at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and has been released.
The incident is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the ASU Police Department at (229) 430-4711.
