ALBANY — The Albany State University School of Education’s Teacher Education Program has seen an increase in the overall score for the Teacher Preparation Program Effectiveness Measures.
The TIPPEM score has increased from a two to an overall three, with the highest possible score being an exceptional four. This growth comes from the actions taken by the School of Education’s Faculty to target barriers that could encumber student success.
“At Albany State University, we have tremendously dedicated faculty and staff,” ASU President Marion Fedrick said. “I commend the School of Education for this exciting accomplishment that was gained through tireless efforts to ensure our students are prepared to enter classrooms and teach the generations to come.”
The School of Education has a clear focus on continuous program improvement and student success, school officials say. The ASU School of Education’s collaboration with the Dougherty County School System serves as the foundation for the newest initiative, BranchEd, coordinated by Assistant Professor of Teacher Education Tiffany Pogue. This relationship developed a common vision and mission to promote student success.
“Our ultimate success on the Preparation Program Effectiveness Measures can be attributed to the hard work of our faculty and staff, as well as the dedication of our students,” School of Education Chairwoman Dorene Medlin said.
Faculty met regularly to review, analyze and use data to identify gaps in their programs. Those gaps were addressed with action plans to improve program delivery and support student learning.
