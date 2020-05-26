ALBANY — Albany State University is hosting a STEM-related virtual summer camp, thanks in part to the sponsorship of Constellation Energy, an Exelon Company.
There is no cost to participate in the camp.
The camp is for middle and high school students. During the camp, students will learn how to estimate output energy of a solar panel applying knowledge of math and engineering.
STEM-related study involves the disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
For a camp application, send an email to arun.saha@asurams.edu by June 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.