ASU Summer Learning Academy recognized for STEM education

An Albany State University teaching assistant instructs a student at a past ASU Summer Learning Academy, a STEM-based education program for young scholars. ASU will host a virtual STEM camp this summer.

 Special Photo: Reginald Christian

ALBANY — Albany State University is hosting a STEM-related virtual summer camp, thanks in part to the sponsorship of Constellation Energy, an Exelon Company.

There is no cost to participate in the camp.

The camp is for middle and high school students. During the camp, students will learn how to estimate output energy of a solar panel applying knowledge of math and engineering.

STEM-related study involves the disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

For a camp application, send an email to arun.saha@asurams.edu by June 7.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.