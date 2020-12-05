ALBANY -- Albany State University is receiving a $250,000 donation as part of the Southern Company Foundation’s $50 million HBCU Initiative, a multiyear investment in historically black colleges and universities to support technology tools, infrastructure, professional development and more.
“Albany State University values the partnerships the university has established with businesses, not only in our region of southwest Georgia, but throughout the state," ASU President Marion Fedrick said in an ASU news release. "This gift from the Southern Company Foundation further shows the commitment of those partnerships and the faith they have in our university. I am looking forward to fostering the growth of our valued partnership with Georgia Power and the Southern Company family."
The donation will be used to update network infrastructure to increase bandwidth in several of the campus residence halls.
“We are grateful for this support from the Southern Company Foundation," Special Assistant to the President and Vice President for Institutional Advancement A.L. Fleming said. "This network infrastructure update will benefit our students by providing faster internet speeds, more accessibility and increased overall efficiency in our living-learning centers (residence halls)."
Six Georgia HBCUs will receive $1.625 million from the Southern Company Foundation for the 2020-2021 year.
“Georgia Power has been a longtime partner of HBCUs in our state, and I am proud we can build on our support of these important institutions through these grants,” Chris Womack, president of Georgia Power, said. “Not only are these schools innovating for the future, they are also helping lead racial equity efforts across Georgia. Every dollar we are able to invest in them is an investment in future leaders for our state and our communities."
In Georgia, the six HBCUs receiving support are Albany State University, Clark Atlanta University, Fort Valley State University, Morehouse College, Savannah State University and Spelman College.
The latest round of grants totals $5.1 million, including the $1.625 million contribution in Georgia, and will be awarded to help alleviate challenges created by the pandemic through funding technology tools, infrastructure support, professional development and IT services to select undergraduate HBCUs within Southern Company's service footprint in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Virginia.
While Georgia Power is a part of a growing group of corporate and philanthropic organizations that have increased support for HBCUs in the wake of the pandemic and mounting calls for racial equity and social justice, the company has been long recognized for its support of these institutions and its overall commitment to helping all communities in Georgia thrive.
Georgia Power also has an active recruiting strategy with HBCUs for internships, cooperative education programs and full-time positions.
Georgia Power, Southern Company and its subsidiaries are committed to the success of HBCUs and fostering greater diversity and inclusion across the communities they serve. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.