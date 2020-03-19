ALBANY – As Albany State University officials monitor and evaluate the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), they've maintained that the priority is the health and safety of the university's students, their parents, faculty, staff, alumni and the community. For this reason, and with the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all events at University System of Georgia institutions, including Albany State University’s planned spring 2020 Commencement activities on May 9, will not occur.
Students will still graduate, consistent with academic standards, but the university will not hold a ceremony. ASU campus leadership is exploring virtual options to celebrate our graduates’ accomplishments. We will contact graduating students directly with information on the process of degree conferral. We are committed to finding ways to honor our graduates at a time when large gatherings are once again safe. When appropriate, we will turn our attention to identifying where, when and how to do so. We will communicate directly with graduates when the details become available.
“This is a disappointing decision, but it was not made lightly," ASU President Marion Fedrick said. "ASU leadership, faculty and staff are proud of our students and their commitment to academic success. Rest assured, we will find a way to work through this situation together and celebrate the achievements of our graduating students. Thank you for your courage and support during this difficult time."
