ALBANY – Albany State University students enrolled in the fall 2022 semester will receive lower tuition and fees, school officials announced.
The University System of Georgia Board of Regents recently voted to eliminate the Special Institution Fee and not to raise tuition rates at most USG institutions for the 2022-2023 academic year. This decision was made at the April 12 Board of Regents meeting, which was held on the ASU campus.
As a result, ASU tuition costs remain the same for the third year in a row. The total cost for non-residential students seeking a bachelor’s degree is $3,250. This is a decrease of 9.5% for non-residential and 5.8% for residential students from 2021.
“A college education is a significant investment for our students and their families, and in turn we are invested in their academic excellence and student success,” ASU President Marion Fedrick said.
In addition, the university is waiving the requirement for SAT and ACT test scores for incoming freshmen applying to bachelor’s degree programs for fall 2022 semester. They must have a high school GPA of 3.2 or higher for test scores to be waived.
“Waiving the test scores will open the door to allow additional students an opportunity for the education they deserve," Fedrick said. "We hope this change will encourage students interested in furthering their education to apply for admission."
The application fee for incoming students applying for undergraduate admissions for the fall 2022 semester also was waived during March and April.
“Removing the application fee encourages prospective students to choose Albany State University when applying for college," Kenyatta Johnson, vice president of enrollment management and student success, said. "This is one small step in showing prospective students how committed we are to their academic excellence and student success."
During the spring 2022 semester, ASU enrolled 5,856 students, including 5,641 students seeking degrees, and 215 dual enrollment and transient students. This included 5,349 students from 144 of Georgia’s 159 counties, 487 from 37 other states, and students from seven countries outside the U.S. The enrollment breakdown consists of 43% of students in certificate programs, 40% in associate programs, 51% in bachelor programs, and 9% in graduate programs, including nine students in the educational specialist degree program.
The deadline to apply for fall admissions is June 1. Classes begin Aug. 15.
Stacker compiled a list of the 100 best Western films of all time, using data from Metacritic, a site that collects reviews from respected critics and uses them to determine the average rating. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.