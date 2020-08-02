ALBANY – Like the other 25 colleges and universities in the University System of Georgia, Albany State University transitioned to virtual instruction only for the latter part of its spring semester and for all of its summer semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But ASU President Marion Fedrick joined other institution leaders in signing off on a systemwide agreement earlier in the summer to return to in-person classes fall semester. To facilitate that return to on-campus classes, the local university announced it would return to regular business hours starting Monday.
In a news release sent to local media, ASU noted that "after utilizing a four-day work week during the summer semester, Albany State University will return to its regular hours for the fall semester. ASU is resuming normal hours of operation on Monday. The University will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday."
University System Chancellor Steve Wrigley announced late last week that the system is receiving additional personal protective equipment and other supplies from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and will provide it to its 26 institutions ahead of next month’s return to on-campus instruction.
Wrigley said Albany State will receive a prorated share of the equipment, including disposable masks (36,000); cloth face coverings (1,000); gloves: (700 small, 10,000 medium, 10,000 large, 2,000 extra large); hand sanitizer (120 gallons); disinfectant solution (600 gallons); touchless thermometers (30); disinfectant wipes (68); tyvek suits (100); gowns (750); clear face masks (260); face shields (700), and N-95 respirators (750).
Fall semester classes begin at ASU on Aug. 10.
According to Albany State's website, the university's fall semester schedule includes:
-- Fees Due: Aug. 7;
-- Change of Majors Due: Aug. 7;
-- Classes Dropped for Non Payment: Aug. 14;
-- First Day of Class: Aug. 10;
-- Schedule Adjustments (Drop/Add): Aug. 10-13;
-- Attendance Verifications Due: 9 a.m. Aug. 25;
-- Labor Day Holiday -- Campus Closed: Sept. 7;
-- Spring 2021 Priority Registration Begins: Sept. 14;
-- Spring 2021 Regular Registration Begins: Sept. 28;
-- Midterm Exams Week: Sept. 30-Oct. 2;
-- Midterm Grades Due: By 9 a.m. Oct. 5;
-- Midterm Grades Available to Students: Oct. 7;
-- Last Day to Drop Without Academic Penalty: Oct. 9;
-- Thanksgiving -- Campus Closed: Nov. 25-29;
-- Graduation Application Deadline for Spring 2021: Nov. 24;
-- Last Day of Classes: Nov. 24;
-- Final Exams Week: Nov. 30-Dec. 3;
-- Commencement @ 10 a.m.: TBD
-- Final Grades Submissions Due: By 9 a.m. on Dec 7;
-- Grades Available to Students: Dec. 9.
