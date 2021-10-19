The Albany State University Student Government Association and the Albany Criterion Club will host a nonpartisan debate featuring candidates for three Albany City Commission seats at the Billy C. Black Auditorium Thursday.
ALBANY — The Albany State University Student Government Association and the Albany Criterion Club will host a nonpartisan debate featuring candidates for three Albany City Commission seats at the Billy C. Black Auditorium Thursday at 7 p.m.
The debate will allow the candidates for commission seats in Wards II, III and V to talk about issues that will impact the city in the next four years. The debate venue is located on ASU's East Campus. The municipal election is scheduled Nov. 2.
This debate will be organized in what organizers say is a "viewer-friendly format" that will allow the community to hear the candidates speak on three themes: economic development, social justice and criminal justice. Throughout the debate on a rotating basis, candidates from each ward will address each theme.
In the interest of generating substantive dialogue, and unlike other forums, this event will be a debate at which candidates will have opportunities to have extended and moderated dialogue among themselves. There also will be the opportunity for audience input for questions during the debate.
Candidates who are seeking the three seats include: Ward V -- incumbent Bob Langstaff, Colette Jenkins and RyShari T. Burley; Ward III -- incumbent B.J. Fletcher, Vilnis Gaines and Daa’iyah Salaam; and Ward II -- (no incumbent, current Commissioner Matt Fuller is not seeking re-election) Bobby Coleman, Jalen Johnson and Adam Inyang.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.