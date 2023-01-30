asu student1.jpg

Albany State University senior visual and performing arts major Cameron Burnam shows off the shirt he designed that was a winner in the Target HBCU Design Challenge and is now featured in Target stores.

 Ansley Simmons/Albany State University

ALBANY – Albany State University senior visual and performing arts major Cameron Burnam is one of three winners of the 2023 Target HBCU Design Challenge. Burnam’s design is featured on T-shirts sold in Target stores nationwide.

“The entire ASU campus community celebrates Cameron’s national debut and Target’s recognition of his work as part of its Black History Month celebration,” ASU President Marion Fedrick said in a news release. “Our goal is to provide students with access to opportunities that will ensure their success. Cameron is an excellent example of the game-changers and innovators we are preparing to live out their dreams and compete in the global marketplace.”

