Albany State University senior visual and performing arts major Cameron Burnam shows off the shirt he designed that was a winner in the Target HBCU Design Challenge and is now featured in Target stores.
ALBANY – Albany State University senior visual and performing arts major Cameron Burnam is one of three winners of the 2023 Target HBCU Design Challenge. Burnam’s design is featured on T-shirts sold in Target stores nationwide.
“The entire ASU campus community celebrates Cameron’s national debut and Target’s recognition of his work as part of its Black History Month celebration,” ASU President Marion Fedrick said in a news release. “Our goal is to provide students with access to opportunities that will ensure their success. Cameron is an excellent example of the game-changers and innovators we are preparing to live out their dreams and compete in the global marketplace.”
The design, which features an illustration of six women with varying hairstyles and skin tones atop the word “CULTURE,” showcases the power, strength and diversity of black women, Burnam said.
Burnam credits ASU for preparing him for a successful career as an artist, saying, “All my art professors have been there to guide me and push me creatively. They help me realize my place in the art world. They give me the confidence and support one could only hope for from professors.”
His inspiration, he said, comes from analyzing artwork on social media.
“Seeing all the different styles, techniques, and mediums that these artists use pushes me to improve and helps me find my own style,” Burnam said. “I can use my art to speak on matters that are important to me.”
As a graduating senior, he said he is looking forward to attending graduate school, starting his career, and posting more of his art on social media.
The HBCU Design Challenge is part of Target’s eighth consecutive celebration of Black History Month, an effort that focuses on “celebrating and elevating the voices of black artists, creators, entrepreneurs, team members and communities through authentic storytelling, content, and products that honor the cultural influence and intersectionality of the black community.” The campaign builds upon the company’s commitment to spend more than $2 billion with black-owned businesses by the end of 2025.
In addition to the design being added to the retailer's collection, Burnam also received a cash prize, an exclusive one-hour consultation with Target senior design leaders, and the opportunity to apply for a six-week paid virtual apprenticeship with the Target Owned Brands Product Design team.
The shirt with Burnam’s design can be purchased at Target retail stores or online.
