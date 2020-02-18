ALBANY – The Albany State University Department of Biological Sciences will host a seminar on the role of environmental factors in autism on Friday at 11 a.m. in the university's Holley Fine Arts Center, Room 128.
This seminar will provide insight on the role of environmental factors in autism and the rate at which autism is increasing. Omar Bagasra, a Claflin University professor and director of the South Carolina Center for Biotechnology, will serve as the seminar speaker.
The public is invited to attend the seminar. For additional information, call (229) 873-0382.
