asu student program.jpg

Albany State University has integrated high-impact practices into its curriculum, resulting in continued student success.

 Special Photo: ASU

ALBANY – Albany State University has integrated high-impact practices (HIPS) into its curriculum, resulting in continued student success.

“High-impact practices promote deep learning through student engagement," ASU President Marion Ross Fedrick said in a news release. "Students who participate experience an increased sense of belonging, greater civic involvement, higher grades in the first year of an academic program, and improved retention and graduation rates. These practices are important to Albany State University’s continued commitment to academic excellence and student success."

