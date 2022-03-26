ALBANY -- Talk to Patricia Gilbert-Parker for any length of time, and it will be difficult afterward to imagine her doing anything else but educating people under her charge.
Gilbert-Parker, an instructor in Albany Technical College's Office of Adult Education who recently was named the college's Teacher of the Year, has been at Albany Tech now for 13 years after retiring from the Dougherty County School System. And she's used that time, she says, to help people who may have fallen through society's cracks for any number of reasons to "get a second chance at achieving their dreams."
"I taught (fifth-grade) students for 17 years, and I just don't think there's a lot of difference in teaching young students and teaching adults in this program," Gilbert-Parker said. "These (adult) learners stopped their education short of graduation for a number of reasons: some had to take care of elderly parents or family members; some didn't think education was important at the time; some became parents; some had to go to work to help support their families.
"What I try to do is give them an opportunity to see for themselves how they can better their circumstances just by finishing their education. So many doors are opened for adult learners when they get that GED or certificate. Whatever their past or even current issues, we work through them together. And having one of these students achieve the goals they set for themselves and start their way toward a career that betters their lives is one of the most rewarding feelings you can imagine."
One such student, Roy Edward Coe of Albany, nominated Gilbert-Parker for Teacher of the Year.
"As a result of my teacher, I am now able to read and comprehend what I am reading and use the computer," Coe wrote in a letter of recommendation. "My writing and vocabulary skills have improved tremendously, and I am no longer afraid of using technology that she has introduced us to.
"Her cheerful outlook and her acute desire for the academic success of her students are reflected in the outstanding teaching qualities, professional abilities and personal character she has maintained while teaching at Albany Technical College."
Albany Tech President Anthony Parker, who along with Vice President for Adult Education Linda Coston has begun a drive to reach out to adult learners in ATC's seven-county southwest Georgia delivery area, calls Gilbert-Parker "the epitome of an educator."
"She utilizes this (45 years of) experience as well as her love for people and personal experience to assist, engage and retain students," Parker said.
Gilbert-Parker works with Dougherty County students on the Albany Tech campus from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. She is one of a cohort of teachers that includes Patrea Allen, Todd Dibbell, Tammy Dobbins, Stacey Harvey, Daisy Jackson, Arrie Newberry, James Parker, Patricia Pierce, Qadriyyah Qawiy, Travis Terry, Wesley Williams and Diane Wimes, a group that offers instruction at sites throughout the ATC delivery area.
"There are certain characteristics we look for when hiring teachers in our Adult Ed program," Coston, who created the program in 1996 and has been its only director, said. "They have to be able to work with individuals from all backgrounds, at-risk students, students who came from the penal system, and students who come from two-parent households. A baccalaureate degree is required, plus, because some of the facilities in our area are so far away from the Albany Tech campus, they have to be able to work without direct supervision.
"Our teaching staff must work with some heavy plates, there's so much going on. But it's very critical that, no matter the circumstances, they must be able to motivate. They wear a lot of hats: teacher, motivator, counselor. And they must always provide an environment that is conducive to learning."
Gilbert-Parker taught fifth-graders for 17 years within the Dougherty County School System, and she served as an assistant principal, a principal and as a district parent engagement coordinator within the system before retiring. At the urging of Coston, Gilbert-Parker applied for and received the position teaching at Albany Tech.
"One of the things I'd done in the school system was conduct classes and workshops to empower parents," Gilbert-Parker said. "One of the things we did was supply GED materials and encourage parents who hadn't done so to consider continuing their education.
"With that background, this was kind of the perfect job for me to segue into. And I saw this as a perfect opportunity to give back to this community."
Coston said teachers like Gilbert-Parker had "helped a lot of people who had dropped out of school and had few job options available get jobs that paid them a living wage."
"This program -- and our teachers -- has made a big difference in a lot of people's lives," Coston said.
As for Gilbert-Parker, well, she's just doing what she was born to do.
"We celebrate every little victory," she said. "Yes, these are adults, but they want to be praised, too. We do little things to encourage them, but the big thing is we give them a second chance at the dreams they have. And for most of them, all you have to do is just give them a chance."
