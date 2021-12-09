ALBANY — Albany Technical College has reached a milestone with 50 students completing the Commercial Truck Driving Program for fall 2021. This is an Albany Technical College record number of graduating students.
The program is offered in eight-week terms, Monday through Friday, with a choice of daytime or nighttime classes. The objective is to provide the student with the knowledge and hands-on training necessary to obtain a Class A commercial driver’s license required to operate any combination of vehicles with a gross combination weight rating of 26,001 or more pounds, provided the towed vehicle is heavier than 10,000 pounds.
“Reaching 50 graduates from the Commercial Truck Driving Program is momentous,” Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said. “Commercial truck drivers and diesel technicians have been in high demand in our region and across the country. The Transportation Academy has the potential to speak to and solve a twofold work force need. By intentionally focusing our efforts on career training in these areas, we present a path forward to those who reside in our community who are looking for a job that pays well and offers health benefits.”
With these jobs, people can support themselves and their families and build a great future, ATC officials noted. The benefit to the community is that the Transportation Academy graduates provide local industries with a qualified and trained pool of talent. This ensures a robust system in our community to move the goods made here to market in a cost-effective, competitive manner.
“Before students enter the program, they need to download the ‘CDL prep’ app from the Apple or Android Play store,” Dennis Oliver, the chair/instructor of Albany Tech Commercial Truck Driving, said. “It’s free, and this is a study guide for general knowledge, combinations and air brakes. This study guide is necessary to obtain AP license at the local DMV before entry to our Commercial Truck Driving class.”
Albany Transportation Academy at Albany Technical College prepares graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation industry and/or entrepreneurial opportunities through hands-on instructional approaches. The result is a sustainable work force and a timely delivery system for talent and goods, resulting in economic growth for the region.
Albany Tech offers four programs within the Transportation Academy designed to equip each student with the skills and expertise necessary to become a successful graduate: Auto Collision Repair Technology, Automotive Technology, Commercial Truck Driving and Diesel Equipment Technology. Boasting a 99% job placement rate for graduates, Albany Tech’s Transportation Academy graduates are highly sought after and employed by some of the highest-rated companies in the industry. Many graduates have jobs waiting for them before they even complete the program.
Albany Technical College and local industries and transportation carriers rolled out the Albany Transportation Academy at Albany Technical College in 2018. The initiative was an innovative work force development program housed at ATC. The Albany Transportation Academy was designed to create a pool of trained, qualified employees to support the transportation industry and those industries that rely on efficient and cost-effective systems to move goods and services in our region.
The HOPE grant and HOPE Career grant will pay full tuition for Albany Transportation Academy programs for eligible Georgia residents.
