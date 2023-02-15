ALBANY – Albany Technical College is trying to fill the growing number of job vacancies throughout the health care industry by hosting events to get students interested in the industry. In an effort to attract more men to the health care field, Albany Tech will host a panel discussion called “Are You Man Enough to be in Healthcare?” on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Kirkland Conference Center.

Professional representatives from various health care fields will be present to answer questions and discuss some of the challenges they have experienced and overcame on their journey into the field. These representatives include Dr. Lorenzo Carson, a radiologist at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital; Clifton Bush, the chief operating officer of Albany Area Primary Healthcare Inc.; Martavius Marcus, director of operations for Phoebe Physician Group; and Gregory Ewing, a certified pharmacy technician with Phoebe Health Systems.

