ALBANY — Albany Technical College reported enrollment growth of 8.8% for the fall semester of 2022 over the fall semester of 2021. The total number of enrolled ATC students for the fall semester is 2,579. This year also marks a 6.7% increase in the total number of credit hours for registered students at the college.
Recent college enrollment statistics in the United States indicate fewer students pursuing higher education. Some of the main reasons include financial difficulties and the need to earn an immediate living. According to Best Colleges, the community college enrollment crash continues, dropping more than 20% during the COVID-19 pandemic, while career-focused programs rebounded after COVID. Best Colleges is a company that helps prospective students find the schools that best meet their needs through proprietary research, user-friendly guides, and hundreds of independent college rankings.
“There is a tremendous skills gap in many local industries, and we are working hard to meet that demand,” Albany Tech President Emmet Griswold said. “This gap existed before the pandemic, but it only exacerbated the issue. Albany Technical College’s programs are designed to provide the skills needed to enter the work force and earn a sustainable wage for families in southwest Georgia.”
Some college presidents across the country have indicated that increased wages and benefits brought on by the ongoing economic recovery may also be impacting enrollment. But Albany Technical College and the majority of technical colleges in Georgia have seen an upswing in student enrollment over a year ago.
Registration is in process for spring 2023, and classes start on Jan. 5. Apply online now at albanytech.edu.
