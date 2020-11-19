ALBANY – Albany Technical College President Anthony Parker presented the first two graduates of the Fire and Emergency Services Occupation Associate of Applied Science degree with a special Challenge Coin to recognize their superb achievement.
On hand for the presentation were Tracie Naylor-Griffin, chair/instructor of the Paramedicine program; Parker; challenge coin recipients Teancum Millerd, currently employed with the USMC Logistics Base-Albany Emergency Services, and Joseph Stodola, currently employed with Lee County Fire & Emergency Services; and Frank Flanigan, chair/instructor of Fire Science Technology.
The degrees are the first of this kind in the state of Georgia.
Millerd and Stodola took advantage of the opportunity to sign up to be dually certified, giving students both components of study ‒ fire and EMS. The degree also is designed for promotional purposes at the occupational level.
A Fire and Emergency Services Occupation Associate of Applied Science degree is five terms in length and is designed to prepare students for entry-level employment in the public safety areas of fire service and emergency medical services. Upon completion of the Fire and Emergency Services Occupation degree, students may be eligible for certification and/or licensure in the following areas: Firefighter I, Firefighter II, EMT and AEMT.
"Today's industry demands both certifications, Fire and EMS, dual-certified, creating more marketable graduates," Flanigan said. "Albany Tech's programs are designed to put that work force out there for in-demand jobs of the future. On the Fire side, your entry levels are Firefighter I and Firefighter II. On the EMS side, you have the Basic EMT and the Advanced EMT. Albany Tech is the first college in the state of Georgia to combine both Firefighter and EMT and create a new degree.
"Now, the student that comes in to take the program obtains both entry-level occupational certifications, and they've also received a degree component attached to it for other promotional purposes. This is why it is called the 'Entry Level Occupational Degree.' At this point, a person can decide if they would like to further their education on the Paramedicine side or the Fire Science side. Each one bridges into the other."
Albany Tech was the first college to see a need for dual certification and a degree concept. Students have programs that provide both certificates at a diploma level. The Fire and Emergency Services Occupation Associate of Applied Science Degree is the only degree of its kind offered in the Technical College System of Georgia.
A Challenge Coin, sometimes called a medallion, is traditionally given to recognize an impressive achievement or a challenge to a member of an organization. This coin was created specifically for this degree of accomplishment and can only be received once a student completes the program. Typically, Challenge Coins are distributed to service members and law enforcement personnel in special recognition of accomplishments.
Albany Technical College's Fire Science Technology Program placement in-field in the service area is 99%. Firefighters from this program have been successfully placed locally and all over the state of Georgia, including Atlanta and even into Florida.
Firefighters' employment is projected to grow 7 percent from 2016 to 2026, about as fast as the average for all occupations. The employment of emergency medical technicians is expected to grow 15 percent from 2016 to 2026, much quicker than the average for all occupations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.