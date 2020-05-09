ALBANY – Because of the shelter-in-place mandate, Albany Technical College’s Associate of Nursing Program held a spring 2020 virtual pinning ceremony on Thursday. Six Albany Technical College students recited the Nightingale Pledge in honor of the sacred ceremony.
Pinning candidates were Kenya Floyd, Devon Herndon, Tanique Howard, Asia Jordan, Cori Miller and Toshirio Rivers.
Special remarks were given by Emmett Griswold, executive vice president of Academic Affairs. An introduction of pinning candidates, as well as a special presentation, was provided by Latrona Lanier.
“We are so proud of these nursing students," Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said. "They were able to complete the necessary clinical hours and graduate with an associate's degree. The need in our community for qualified nurses has never been emphasized more than now, during a pandemic that has hit southwest Georgia so hard, and we celebrate their success."
A distinctive feature of the ceremony was the Nightingale Pledge. According to the Museum of Nursing History, this tradition goes back to England’s Maltese Cross, where the Crusaders wore the cross as a symbol of service to Christianity. As a result of Florence Nightingale’s influence, the importance of “nurses’ training” was recognized, and hospitals began developing programs. The Nightingale School of Nursing at St. Thomas’s Hospital in London designed and awarded a badge with a Maltese Cross to the nurses as they completed their program.
By 1916, the tradition had migrated to the United States. Eventually, all schools of nursing started awarding and designing custom pins. The nursing pin and ceremony are very meaningful to the graduating students. It is a true symbol of the completion of educational requirements that enables a nurse to sit for state licensure exams and eventually practice nursing.
