ALBANY -- To encourage unvaccinated Albany Technical College employees to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment on or before Friday and to thank those who are already vaccinated, ATC will provide employees with eight (8) hours of administrative leave.

This leave is in lieu of and aligns with Gov. Brian Kemp’s Vaccination Day closing of state offices on Friday. Kemp has announced these additional steps to help Georgia hospitals and encourage — but not require — state employees to get vaccinated in response to an alarming surge in coronavirus cases.

To make the vaccination process as convenient as possible several locations are available on Friday, including:

Phoebe Mobile Wellness Clinics: 2 Mobile Units

Location: Albany Civic Center, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday

Call (229) 312-MYMD (6963), Walk-ins or call to schedule.

--

Dougherty County Health Department, 1710 S. Slappey Blvd.

Walk-ins will be available during regular business hours, (229) 638-6424

--

More locations that may have vaccinations available:

Albany Area Primary Health Care -- South Albany Medical Center

Appointment required

1300 Newton Road, Albany, (229) 431-3120

--

Albany Area Primary Health Care -- Northwest Family Medical & Dental Center

2403 Osler Court, Ste. A, Albany

(229) 405-6196

--

Walmart Pharmacies

2825 Ledo Rd, Albany

(229) 889-9923

--

2586 N. Slappey Blvd., Albany

(229) 405-7029

--

262 Cordele Road Albany

(229) 352-9459

--

108 S. Westover Blvd., Albany

(229) 405-6805

--

Walgreens Pharmacies

300 N. Slappey Blvd., Albany

(229) 430-5541

--

2351 Dawson Road, Albany

(229) 888-6166

--

2425 N. Slappey Blvd., Albany

(229) 883-5047

--

CVS Pharmacies

1509 Radium Springs Road, Albany

(229) 439-2248

--

609 N. Westover Blvd., Albany

(229) 439-2554

--

Publix Super Market at Albany Square

2715 Dawson Road, Albany

(229) 431-2880

Albany Urgent Care

2622 Dawson Road, Albany

(229) 496-2472

--

Sam's Club Pharmacy

1201 N. Westover Blvd., Albany

(229) 430-8999

--

Southern Spine and Health of Albany

2601 Stuart Ave., Albany

(229) 405-8900

--

The Prescription Shoppe

1807 Ledo Road, Albany

(229) 434-1414

--

Kerri Morelock, PharmD

601 11th Ave., Albany

(229) 352-9368

--

Douglas C. Anderson Jr., PharmD

1712A E. Broad Ave., Albany

(229) 639-3100

--

Scott's Pharmacy

2205 E. Oglethorpe Blvd., Albany

(229) 483-7908

