ALBANY -- To encourage unvaccinated Albany Technical College employees to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment on or before Friday and to thank those who are already vaccinated, ATC will provide employees with eight (8) hours of administrative leave.
This leave is in lieu of and aligns with Gov. Brian Kemp’s Vaccination Day closing of state offices on Friday. Kemp has announced these additional steps to help Georgia hospitals and encourage — but not require — state employees to get vaccinated in response to an alarming surge in coronavirus cases.
To make the vaccination process as convenient as possible several locations are available on Friday, including:
Phoebe Mobile Wellness Clinics: 2 Mobile Units
Location: Albany Civic Center, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday
Call (229) 312-MYMD (6963), Walk-ins or call to schedule.
--
Dougherty County Health Department, 1710 S. Slappey Blvd.
Walk-ins will be available during regular business hours, (229) 638-6424
--
More locations that may have vaccinations available:
Albany Area Primary Health Care -- South Albany Medical Center
Appointment required
1300 Newton Road, Albany, (229) 431-3120
--
Albany Area Primary Health Care -- Northwest Family Medical & Dental Center
