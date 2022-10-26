ALBANY — Anyone interested in a career in health care is invited to attend a special three-hour event at Albany Technical College. The college’s Healthcare Technology Building will host a Future Stars of Healthcare event Thursday in the Healthcare Technology Building from 4-7 p.m.
Albany Tech’s health care programs will open their labs and classrooms to showcase what’s happening in their programs. The open house is a chance for future students to see behind their walls and explore the programs of interest.
Ten programs, including instructors and some students, will be showcased: Dental Assisting, Healthcare Information Management Technology, Medical Assisting, Nurse’s Aide, Nursing, EMT/Paramedicine, Pharmacy Technology, Practical Nursing, Radiologic Technology and Surgical Technology.
“This event is designed to allow the public exposure to all of the health care programs we offer at ATC,” Lisa Stephens, dean of Business/Healthcare Technology, said. “Participants will be able to tour program classrooms and labs, participate in hands-on demonstrations, speak directly with program faculty, and meet with admission, financial aid, and several other support services on campus.”
Community partners will be at the event to discuss career opportunities for each of Albany Tech’s health care programs. At this unique one-day, three-hour Future Stars of Healthcare open house, educational and career opportunities will come together. Swag bags will be given out for the first 150 visitors, along with light refreshments and other entertainment.
Student services will be on-site to assist with financial aid, admissions, and various grants.
Registration is in process for spring 2023, and classes start Jan. 5.