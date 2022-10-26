Albany Tech will promote medical careers during Wednesday presentation

Albany Technical College’s Healthcare Technology Building will host a Future Stars of Healthcare event Thursday in the Healthcare Technology Building from 4-7 p.m.

 Special Photo: Albany Tech

ALBANY — Anyone interested in a career in health care is invited to attend a special three-hour event at Albany Technical College. The college’s Healthcare Technology Building will host a Future Stars of Healthcare event Thursday in the Healthcare Technology Building from 4-7 p.m.

Albany Tech’s health care programs will open their labs and classrooms to showcase what’s happening in their programs. The open house is a chance for future students to see behind their walls and explore the programs of interest.

