ALBANY – Albany Technical College announced That Dougherty County Commission Chairman Lorenzo heard would be the guest speaker at the TEAAMS Monthly Empowerment Session on Thursday at the college's Kirkland Conference Center.
This session is part of the college's Teaching, Empowering, African Americans to Succeed initiative, designed to provide African American males with fundamental skills to help them succeed and persist through internal and external challenges.
"In October 2021, Albany Technical College received a $2.9 million-dollar grant for Predominantly Black Institutions," TEAAMS Project Director Quanta Bell said in a news release. "The TEAAMS project is designed to improve African American males' educational outcomes through completion. Since the inception of the TEAAMS project, we have served over 300 students. The need is there."
Heard is a native of Leesburg who began preaching at age 17. After three years, he began his first pastorate at the Macedonia Baptist Church in Patterson. In 1987, he became pastor of the Saint Galilee Baptist Church in Sparta. In 1993, he became Pastor of the Greater 2nd Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Albany, where he is presently serving.
