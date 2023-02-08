atc logo.png

Special Logo

 Special Logo

ALBANY – Albany Technical College announced That Dougherty County Commission Chairman Lorenzo heard would be the guest speaker at the TEAAMS Monthly Empowerment Session on Thursday at the college's Kirkland Conference Center.

This session is part of the college's Teaching, Empowering, African Americans to Succeed initiative, designed to provide African American males with fundamental skills to help them succeed and persist through internal and external challenges.